Kozhikode: A joint search operation by the police and Forest Department is underway in the forest regions of Koodaranji after a young man went missing from the Poovaramthodu area, a zone known for frequent wild animal movement and dense vegetation.

The missing person has been identified as Satheesh, a native of Kothagiri in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, who was working as staff at a resort in Poovaramthodu.

According to police, Satheesh was last seen on Sunday morning entering the forest area from the Thampurankolly side of Poovaramthodu. Since then, there has been no information about his whereabouts, prompting a large-scale search operation.

Officials said the search is being conducted jointly by police and Forest Department personnel, with assistance from local residents familiar with the terrain. The operation has been intensified due to the difficult geography of the area, which includes thick forest cover, uneven terrain, and the presence of wild animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials noted that the region is part of a sensitive ecological zone where wildlife movement is frequent, making search efforts more challenging and requiring additional caution during field operations. Teams are carefully combing interior forest patches, streams, and surrounding trails where the youth may have entered.

Authorities have also begun collecting details from the resort where Satheesh was employed, along with statements from co-workers and locals who last interacted with him.