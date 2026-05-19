The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-520 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SJ 587861

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SF 336866

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SA 650784

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0300, 0569, 0616, 0830, 1395, 1885, 2605, 3203, 3439, 4090, 6397, 6398, 6577, 7495, 7654, 8193, 8255, 8976, 9790

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0058, 0917, 1060, 6061, 7591, 7696

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0868, 1172, 1209, 1800, 1820, 1841, 4429, 4650, 5323, 5540, 5626, 6245, 6264, 6300, 6393, 6495, 6757, 6761, 7022, 7303, 7476, 8124, 8392, 8950, 9663

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0042, 0155, 0283, 0501, 0646, 0655, 0922, 1070, 1267, 1321, 1354, 1470, 1604, 1923, 1980, 2112, 2328, 2445, 2704, 2921, 2971, 3077, 3250, 3257, 3382, 3436, 3455, 3646, 4016, 4085, 4319, 4337, 4360, 4375, 4806, 4912, 5150, 5158, 5160, 5202, 5368, 5394, 5455, 5534, 5608, 5652, 5727, 5791, 5943, 6135, 6174, 6184, 6514, 6877, 7028, 7095, 7139, 7191, 7358, 7391, 7539, 7903, 8054, 8521, 8978, 9009, 9065, 9103, 9366, 9653, 9660, 9769, 9879, 9928, 9932, 9955

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0158, 0179, 0199, 0453, 0554, 0667, 0897, 0949, 1017, 1117, 1353, 1472, 1511, 1642, 1647, 1682, 1691, 1692, 1711, 1736, 2015, 2140, 2143, 2216, 2272, 2376, 2386, 2387, 2547, 2824, 2918, 2963, 2975, 3029, 3207, 3404, 3515, 3517, 3674, 3793, 3944, 3972, 3975, 4348, 4379, 4556, 5013, 5044, 5201, 5305, 5460, 5477, 5519, 5648, 5677, 5755, 5790, 5870, 6037, 6068, 6171, 6306, 6420, 6538, 6615, 6760, 6778, 7023, 7190, 7521, 7536, 7593, 7710, 7773, 7829, 8089, 8488, 8546, 8809, 8824, 8928, 9020, 9206, 9216, 9247, 9406, 9413, 9576, 9716, 9927

Ninth prize: ₹100

0002, 0035, 0039, 0053, 0057, 0074, 0101, 0176, 0186 0331, 0346, 0410, 0433, 0445, 0449, 0571, 0585, 0685 0719, 0792, 0797, 0866, 0902, 0911, 0913, 1025, 1118 1183, 1297, 1314, 1392, 1439, 1627, 1644, 1698, 1705 1963, 2042, 2060, 2227, 2336, 2370, 2603, 2755, 2939 3078, 3138, 3148, 3185, 3201, 3222, 3324, 3329, 3388 3396, 3408, 3413, 3473, 3555, 3669, 3806, 3827, 3867 4006, 4061, 4128, 4132, 4149, 4248, 4271, 4347, 4359 4402, 4413, 4941, 5012, 5022, 5176, 5219, 5248, 5358 5420, 5421, 5469, 5560, 5577, 5600, 5601, 5622, 5664 5715, 5839, 5853, 5874, 6064, 6078, 6120, 6169, 6380 6389, 6441, 6639, 6680, 7031, 7042, 7058, 7134, 7182 7236, 7278, 7309, 7405, 7416, 7526, 7554, 7585, 7612 7739, 7779, 7896, 7924, 7943, 7995, 8001, 8034, 8047 8068, 8113, 8148, 8334, 8457, 8480, 8496, 8556, 8571 8580, 8623, 8736, 9098, 9219, 9229, 9276, 9432, 9500 9537, 9555, 9573, 9755, 9767, 9880

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.