Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-520 result today 19/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SJ 587861 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-520 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SJ 587861
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SF 336866
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SA 650784
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0300, 0569, 0616, 0830, 1395, 1885, 2605, 3203, 3439, 4090, 6397, 6398, 6577, 7495, 7654, 8193, 8255, 8976, 9790
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0058, 0917, 1060, 6061, 7591, 7696
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0868, 1172, 1209, 1800, 1820, 1841, 4429, 4650, 5323, 5540, 5626, 6245, 6264, 6300, 6393, 6495, 6757, 6761, 7022, 7303, 7476, 8124, 8392, 8950, 9663
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0042, 0155, 0283, 0501, 0646, 0655, 0922, 1070, 1267, 1321, 1354, 1470, 1604, 1923, 1980, 2112, 2328, 2445, 2704, 2921, 2971, 3077, 3250, 3257, 3382, 3436, 3455, 3646, 4016, 4085, 4319, 4337, 4360, 4375, 4806, 4912, 5150, 5158, 5160, 5202, 5368, 5394, 5455, 5534, 5608, 5652, 5727, 5791, 5943, 6135, 6174, 6184, 6514, 6877, 7028, 7095, 7139, 7191, 7358, 7391, 7539, 7903, 8054, 8521, 8978, 9009, 9065, 9103, 9366, 9653, 9660, 9769, 9879, 9928, 9932, 9955
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0158, 0179, 0199, 0453, 0554, 0667, 0897, 0949, 1017, 1117, 1353, 1472, 1511, 1642, 1647, 1682, 1691, 1692, 1711, 1736, 2015, 2140, 2143, 2216, 2272, 2376, 2386, 2387, 2547, 2824, 2918, 2963, 2975, 3029, 3207, 3404, 3515, 3517, 3674, 3793, 3944, 3972, 3975, 4348, 4379, 4556, 5013, 5044, 5201, 5305, 5460, 5477, 5519, 5648, 5677, 5755, 5790, 5870, 6037, 6068, 6171, 6306, 6420, 6538, 6615, 6760, 6778, 7023, 7190, 7521, 7536, 7593, 7710, 7773, 7829, 8089, 8488, 8546, 8809, 8824, 8928, 9020, 9206, 9216, 9247, 9406, 9413, 9576, 9716, 9927
Ninth prize: ₹100
0002, 0035, 0039, 0053, 0057, 0074, 0101, 0176, 0186 0331, 0346, 0410, 0433, 0445, 0449, 0571, 0585, 0685 0719, 0792, 0797, 0866, 0902, 0911, 0913, 1025, 1118 1183, 1297, 1314, 1392, 1439, 1627, 1644, 1698, 1705 1963, 2042, 2060, 2227, 2336, 2370, 2603, 2755, 2939 3078, 3138, 3148, 3185, 3201, 3222, 3324, 3329, 3388 3396, 3408, 3413, 3473, 3555, 3669, 3806, 3827, 3867 4006, 4061, 4128, 4132, 4149, 4248, 4271, 4347, 4359 4402, 4413, 4941, 5012, 5022, 5176, 5219, 5248, 5358 5420, 5421, 5469, 5560, 5577, 5600, 5601, 5622, 5664 5715, 5839, 5853, 5874, 6064, 6078, 6120, 6169, 6380 6389, 6441, 6639, 6680, 7031, 7042, 7058, 7134, 7182 7236, 7278, 7309, 7405, 7416, 7526, 7554, 7585, 7612 7739, 7779, 7896, 7924, 7943, 7995, 8001, 8034, 8047 8068, 8113, 8148, 8334, 8457, 8480, 8496, 8556, 8571 8580, 8623, 8736, 9098, 9219, 9229, 9276, 9432, 9500 9537, 9555, 9573, 9755, 9767, 9880
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-54 result 18.05.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.