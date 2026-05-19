Kozhikode: Police are yet to trace two girls from West Bengal who went missing from Villiappally near Vadakara in Kozhikode district, even as investigation based on CCTV visuals suggests that the duo boarded a Delhi-bound train after leaving their rented house in Mayyannur.

The missing girls have been identified as Nargis Khathoon (12), daughter of Kolkata native Sabi Sheikh, and Rashmi Moni (16), a relative of his wife. The family had been staying on rent at a house in Thazhakuni in Puthalath near Mayyannur.

According to police, the girls went missing from the house sometime between 1 am. and 6 am. on May 17. They are natives of Champahati in Simlagar area of Pandua in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The disappearance came to light after family members noticed the girls missing and lodged a complaint with police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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During the probe, police examined CCTV visuals from nearby locations and railway stations. Investigators reportedly found visuals indicating that the girls had boarded a Delhi-bound train after leaving the area.

However, police said subsequent inquiry revealed that the girls have not reached their native village in West Bengal, deepening concerns over their whereabouts.

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Police are continuing the investigation and have intensified efforts to trace the girls, including coordination with railway authorities and police teams in other states.