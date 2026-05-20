Kerala lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-53 result today 20/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for DF 314005 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-53 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – DF 314005
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DK 765564
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DE 973009
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0439, 1732, 2231, 2662, 3148, 4065, 4335, 4577, 4584, 5053, 5498, 5956, 6655, 6981, 7674, 8603, 9064, 9267, 9457
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
1109, 1413, 1621, 1781, 3998, 5961
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0696, 1028, 1142, 1320, 1361, 1399, 1979, 2969, 2995, 3080, 3526, 4357, 4556, 4841, 5849, 6073, 6084, 7095, 7342, 7425, 7938, 9013, 9056, 9376, 9871
Seventh prize: ₹500
0030, 0161, 0379, 0416, 0566, 1397, 1445, 1579, 1910, 2011, 2029, 2123, 2154, 2364, 2546, 2597, 2633, 2637, 2673, 2717, 2791, 2875, 3051, 3172, 3499, 3860, 3903, 4172, 4328, 4705, 4805, 4875, 4913, 4921, 5016, 5129, 5157, 5625, 6068, 6102, 6164, 6192, 6304, 6314, 6323, 6327, 6743, 6830, 7030, 7196, 7300, 7568, 7732, 7817, 7824, 7930, 7932, 8053, 8155, 8223, 8330, 8338, 8382, 8432, 8468, 8630, 8889, 8993, 9067, 9108, 9409, 9424, 9669, 9673, 9723, 9776
Eighth prize: ₹200
0014, 0068, 0259, 0340, 0492, 0616, 0637, 0772, 1118, 1152, 1163, 1283, 1429, 1532, 1577, 1616, 1713, 1884, 1916, 1924, 2126, 2243, 2323, 2485, 2715, 2846, 2906, 2917, 2963, 3086, 3120, 3137, 3233, 3299, 3301, 3484, 3560, 3812, 3820, 3874, 4018, 4046, 4260, 4270, 4299, 4324, 4337, 4351, 4394, 4473, 4497, 4533, 4764, 5019, 5255, 5450, 5544, 5634, 5703, 5814, 5939, 6012, 6027, 6196, 6211, 6280, 6395, 6417, 6427, 6531, 6931, 7370, 7517, 7534, 7607, 7614, 7628, 7636, 7897, 7952, 7977, 7994, 8006, 8252, 8556, 8593, 8848, 8906, 9003, 9166, 9174, 9454, 9489, 9581, 9648, 9677
Ninth prize: ₹100
1155, 1255, 1261, 1315, 1381, 1407, 1465, 1482, 1491, 1570, 1724, 1736, 1738, 1802, 1877, 1881, 1929, 1963, 2000, 2021, 2053, 2055, 2193, 2204, 2239, 2383, 2400, 2556, 2601, 2634, 2684, 2760, 2796, 2844, 2853, 2878, 2935, 3100, 3114, 3142, 3190, 3276, 3297, 3457, 3465, 3515, 3590, 3706, 3716, 3797, 3800, 3832, 4027, 4242, 4406, 4413, 4460, 4630, 4653, 4671, 4674, 4695, 4763, 4802, 4962, 4987, 5357, 5383, 5409, 5445, 5461, 5541, 5623, 5751, 6044, 6112, 6134, 6166, 6321, 6326, 6331, 6413, 6450, 6561, 6629, 6645, 6733, 6785, 6970, 7100, 7422, 7454, 7584, 7593, 7701, 7876, 7937, 8181, 8186, 8419, 8454, 8589, 8599, 8602, 8607, 8723, 8724, 8759, 8777, 8895, 8979, 8988, 9079, 9084, 9475, 9510, 9511, 9525, 9593, 9684, 9936, 9981
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.