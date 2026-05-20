Kottayam: A surprise phone call on Tuesday turned into a moment of delight for P S Chacko, a native of Pullad, when Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, designated Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, reached out to him. On answering the call, Chacko was told: “You are the luckiest of the lucky.”

The call informed Chacko that he had won the first prize, a Maruti Fronx car, from among one lakh participants in the ‘Ballot Bumper’ prediction contest organised by Malayala Manorama in connection with the Assembly elections.

The contest, organised in association with Kosamattam Finance Ltd, a leading financial institution, required participants to predict the number of seats for the LDF, UDF and NDA, as well as the next Chief Minister of Kerala. It provided that 10 winners would be selected for each question, with each receiving Lenovo tablets, while one participant who got all answers correct would be awarded the car.

Around one lakh people took part across multiple stages of the competition. Of them, only five could predict all four answers accurately. From this group, the bumper winner was selected through a draw of lots conducted by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. The remaining four are also slated to receive consolation prizes, and all winners will be informed personally of their achievement.

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After working in Assam and Bengaluru, Chacko settled in his hometown three years ago. “Receiving the prize brought immense happiness. I was a regular reader of Manorama in my younger days, but that habit faded when I moved away for work. After retiring and returning home, I have once again become a regular subscriber,” Chacko said.

He is married to Sherly Chacko, and the couple has two children, Shebin Sam Chacko and Sheena Chacko.