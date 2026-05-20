The southwest monsoon is set to arrive at the state on May 26, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirming that conditions for its advancement are favourable. However, the department noted that the arrival of the rainy season may be 4 days earlier or later than the forecasted date.

Taking the shifting weather conditions into account, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has requested the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in various districts across the state. In response to this, the NDRF has mobilised 8 teams, consisting of 30 resuers in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

According to the press note released by the NDRF, these teams are "self-contained and equipped with the necessary search and rescue equipment, communication devices and personal protective equipment (PPE) to respond effectively during emergencies."

Additionally, a 24-hour control room would operate from Arakkonam throughout the week to monitor the situation closely.

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The NDRF said that it is closely coordinating with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) to monitor the weather and respond promptly in case of emergencies.

With less than a week left for the Monsoon to set in, the state continues to witness spells of rain. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in certain areas in the coming days. In light of this, the department has issued a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram districts and Lakshadweep on Wednesday, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts will be under yellow alert on Thursday.