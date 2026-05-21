Senior Congress leader Cherian Philip on Thursday expressed regret over the controversy surrounding his public interaction with Congress leader Bindhu Krishna at Indira Bhavan following the UDF’s election victory, saying the excitement of the moment had made him “lose awareness of the situation”.

In a detailed statement on Facebook, Cherian Philip said he had warmly embraced all Congress MLAs, irrespective of gender.

“In the euphoria of the election victory, I lost awareness of my surroundings and affectionately hugged all Congress MLAs, without any distinction between men and women, in front of several cameras and journalists at Indira Bhavan. If there was any impropriety on my part, I request the society to kindly forgive me,” he said.

The veteran leader said there was no ill intent behind his actions and noted that Mahila Congress president Jebi Mather had clarified on the same day that it was only a paternal expression of affection.

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He also said Bindhu Krishna and former MLA Shanimol Usman had publicly stated that his behaviour carried no malicious intent and that the interaction was entirely natural.

“Both of them have known me for years and are like younger sisters to me,” he said, adding that he had once again shared cordial moments with them in the presence of Chief Minister V D Satheesan at Indira Bhavan on Thursday.

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Cherian Philip also opened up about his long-standing health struggles. He said he had suffered spinal and nerve damage due to a political assault nearly five decades ago, which gradually weakened the nervous system below his waist and led to muscle deterioration in his legs.

“It is only because of continuous treatment that I am still able to stand and walk,” he said.

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Describing himself as a solitary person leading an ascetic-like life, Cherian Philip said portrayals of him as a “womaniser” on social media had deeply affected him emotionally.

“The campaign mentally shattered me and robbed me of sleep for days,” he said, while thanking friends and well-wishers who stood by him during the controversy.