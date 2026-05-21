Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Lottery’s Vishu Bumper Lottery has seen record sales this year, with over 44.6 lakh tickets sold ahead of the draw on May 23. A total of 45 lakh tickets were printed, with Palakkad district leading sales at 11,55,210 tickets. Last year, 42.87 lakh tickets were sold.

The draw will take place at 2 pm at Gorkhi Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize stands at ₹12 crore, while five other series with the same number will receive ₹1 lakh each as consolation prizes. The second prize is ₹1 crore for six series, the third prize ₹10 lakh for six series, and the fourth prize ₹5 lakh for six series.

Additional prizes of ₹5,000, ₹2,000, ₹1,000, ₹500, and ₹300 are also available. The BR 109 Vishu Bumper tickets are priced at ₹300 each and are available in six series: VA, VB, VC, VD, VE, and VG.