Amid the Latin Catholic Church’s displeasure over the Cabinet portfolio allocation in the new UDF government, newly sworn-in Fisheries and Harbour Engineering Minister V E Abdul Gafoor visited the Bishop House at Thiruvananthapuram's Vellayambalam on Friday. The visit came less than a week after he assumed office as minister.

Gafoor met Archbishop Thomas J Netto and later told the media that the Church had extended its support and that efforts would be made to move forward in unity.

The Latin Catholic Church had earlier expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of adequate representation for the community in the UDF Cabinet and had also opposed the decision to hand over the Fisheries portfolio to the IUML despite multiple discussions between Congress and other UDF constituent parties. Following the criticism, Chief Minister V D Satheesan had held discussions with Vicar General Fr Eugene Pereira.

Speaking to the media after Friday’s meeting, Abdul Gafoor described the interaction as cordial. “It was a friendly meeting with the Bishop, and we discussed various matters. I hope to meet him again whenever required. He has extended all support. Everyone will move forward united,” the minister said. He also stated that the Archbishop had not expressed any displeasure during the discussion.

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According to the minister, the department would move forward inclusively while ensuring unity among all sections. He said any prevailing concerns or doubts would be addressed through discussions. “The UDF manifesto contains several promises, and measures will be taken to fulfil them. The Church has also extended support for that,” he added.

Later, Fr Beed Manoj G Amado told the media that the issue would be resolved through dialogue. “Because of certain political developments, we could not secure the representation and portfolio we deserved in the Cabinet. Naturally, there was concern over it. However, we believe these issues can be resolved through friendly discussions,” he said.

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Earlier, after meeting Chief Minister Satheesan, Vicar General Fr Eugene Pereira had stressed the importance of the Fisheries Department to the coastal community. “For us, the Fisheries Department and the minister handling it are extremely important. A Fisheries Minister should be someone who understands the soul of the fishermen. The new government must ensure that the system and the department do not turn their backs on the issues faced by the fishing community,” he had said.

Fr Pereira also said Satheesan had assured the Church that the government would intervene wholeheartedly in matters concerning coastal life. “We have hope in that assurance,” he added.