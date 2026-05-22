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Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for Alappuzha district, warning of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain (20–29 cm in 24 hours) in isolated areas.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for six other districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki, indicating isolated heavy rainfall (7–19 cm in 24 hours) in parts of these districts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management (KSDMA) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds up to 40 kmph at isolated places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for the next three hours. Light rainfall is expected at isolated places across the rest of Kerala.

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