Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dubai sex trafficking case has recorded one more arrest. The accused, identified as Bilal from Mavelikkara, was taken into custody on Thursday night and brought to the Maradu police station. Investigators suspect Bilal played a key role in canvassing women and facilitating their movement from Kerala to Dubai as part of the alleged trafficking network.

Meanwhile, the prime accused, Stoicy, also known as Sindhu (56), was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday. Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar on Friday said the accused are part of a larger, organised network. “These individuals identified models, motivated them, and then supplied these women to the network for a commission of around ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh,” the Commissioner said.

When asked about the number of women involved and the duration of the activities, police said the investigation is progressing based on a victim’s complaint. “We cannot disclose the number due to confidentiality. Interrogation of the accused is ongoing. We request the media and public not to reveal the name of the victim or violate their privacy,” the Commissioner added. He also said that several people have contacted the police to provide information, but the credibility of these calls is still being verified.