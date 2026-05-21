Kochi: The prime accused in the international sex-trafficking case that lured Kerala women to Dubai with promises of modelling and beautician jobs was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday, even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed a Kochi court that the victims have undergone severe physical assault too. The SIT told the court one of the victims bore multiple healed injury marks allegedly caused during brutal physical assaults by the racket.

Stoicy alias Sindhu (56), an Aluva resident originally from Guruvayur and identified by investigators as the mastermind behind the trafficking network, was produced before the court after being arrested by the SIT at Mumbai airport earlier this week. The police said that she was attempting to flee the country when immigration authorities intercepted her following a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Kerala Police.

Police sources said the medical examination of one of the complainants revealed healed scars on her right thumb, right forearm and right lower limb. Investigators suspect the injuries were sustained during repeated assaults carried out while she was allegedly held captive in Dubai. The victim also told investigators that members of the racket had beaten her with a stick.

The latest findings emerged as the SIT intensified its investigation into the alleged trafficking syndicate, which police believe trapped women in Dubai under the guise of overseas employment opportunities before forcing them into sexual exploitation.

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According to police sources, the complainant had been promised a job as a make-up artist with an event management company in Dubai. She was allegedly made to pay around ₹5 lakh towards visa processing and securing the overseas placement.

Soon after arriving in Dubai on a visit visa, the woman and other victims were allegedly drugged, confined and systematically exploited. The complainant told investigators that she was offered drinks shortly after reaching Dubai and lost consciousness after consuming them.

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The woman was later repeatedly gangraped by multiple men allegedly sent to her room by the racket after collecting money from them. Videos and visuals of the assaults were allegedly recorded and later circulated to the phones of her husband and relatives as part of blackmailing her to prevent her from approaching authorities.

The SIT has also recovered digital evidence, including UPI transaction records and communication exchanges among the arrested accused, which police believe establish operational links within the trafficking network.

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The SIT also informed the court that another woman had approached investigators with allegations of similar abuse. At least two victims have formally complained against the racket so far. While one woman was allegedly lured with promises of a modelling assignment abroad, another was offered employment at a beauty parlour in Dubai.

The police have named two additional accused, Shamla and Rehmath, in the case. Both are believed to be currently abroad, sources said.

The other arrested accused, Aleena Abraham (23) and Manjima P (25), continue to remain in judicial custody. The SIT is expected to seek the custody of all three accused for detailed interrogation and evidence collection in the coming days.

The investigation has also widened into the alleged criminal links surrounding the racket. Police sources said investigators found evidence suggesting that Stoicy had transferred money to Aurangazeb, a Kochi-based goon involved in multiple criminal cases and believed to be closely associated with Aleena Abraham.

Investigators are now examining whether organised criminal elements in Kochi provided logistical support and protection to the trafficking operation.

Stoicy was brought to Kochi late Wednesday night after being detained in Mumbai and was questioned extensively by the SIT before being produced before the court.

The SIT, headed by Kochi DCP Ashwathy Jiji, is now focusing on tracing the money trail, identifying additional victims and tracking down suspects believed to be operating from Dubai and other locations abroad.

The police suspect the racket may have targeted several more women through social media advertisements and overseas job offers linked to modelling, event management and beauty industry work.