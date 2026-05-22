Thiruvananthapuram: A seven-year-old girl died and five others were injured after a car lost control and fell into a gorge near Ponmudi on Thursday evening.

The deceased, Threya Nanda, was a native of Kallara and the daughter of Salu and Aneesh. According to Vithura police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm when the group was returning home after visiting Ponmudi. "The car was driven by Threya's uncle, Anoop. After passing Kallar Golden Valley, the driver lost control during a turn and the vehicle fell into the gorge," police said.

Threya was rushed to Vithura Government Hospital but could not be saved. Doctors declared her dead around 7.15 pm. The five other injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment, police added.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads that endangers human life or personal safety) and 106(1) (causing death by a rash or negligent act). According to the FIR, the driver was overspeeding, lost control, and the car overturned. Threya was thrown from the vehicle in the impact, while the others sustained injuries. A probe into the incident is underway.