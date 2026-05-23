Mayyil: The African giant snail infestation has returned with renewed intensity across several parts of Mayyil panchayat, once again unsettling residents and raising alarm over its impact on agriculture and daily life.

The infestation is reported to be more severe in areas such as Kayaralam, Mecheri, Chekkiattukavu and Chattukappara. These same localities had witnessed heavy outbreaks over the past couple of years as well.

In response to the growing menace, the panchayat has launched intensified control measures under the leadership of President C C Vinod Kumar. As part of these efforts, meetings were held with residents in the affected areas to raise awareness of measures to contain the snail infestation.

The authorities have also decided to coordinate with experts from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in the coming days to implement comprehensive measures to bring the snail population under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the issue, Adv K V Manoj Kumar of Mayyil, a public activist, said he had filed a complaint before the Human Rights Commission a year ago, seeking intervention in view of the lack of effective action despite widespread crop damage caused by the infestation.

“Although the Commission issued directives to the Mayyil panchayat, Krishi Bhavan, and the Health Department, little action followed. Only minimal measures, such as sprinkling salt, were carried out for namesake. Had effective action been taken then, the infestation would not have reached such severe levels this year,” he said.