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Kannur: A crusher unit owner died after falling from the balcony of his house at Mattannur in Kannur. Boby Jose (47), was the managing director of Sampath Crushers. Private Limited.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon. Jose reportedly slipped and fell into the courtyard while standing on the balcony of his house. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Kannur, where he died around midnight.

Boby Jose was active in social and cultural spheres in the region.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Jose, his wife, Rani Boby, a teacher at Cherupushpam UP School, Chempathotty, and their daughter, Andrea, a student. His father, Kizhakkayil Jose George, passed away earlier.

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Boby's brother Cyril Jose is a director of Sampath Crushers, a 12-year-old company based in Sreekandapuram, and involved in quarrying and stone-crushing operations.

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