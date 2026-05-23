Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: DHSE, VHSE results date and time | How to check
Mail This Article
×
The results of the Higher Secondary (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) examinations in Kerala will be announced on May 26, 2026.
Kerala Plus Two Results 2026: Date & Time
Time: 3 pm
Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Kerala Plus Two Results 2026- Website links
How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026
- Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “HSE Results 2026”
- Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 school-wise
- To get school-wise results, visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “HSE Results 2026”
- Click on the “Schoolwise Result” option on the top bar
- Enter your “School Code”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
Kerala VHSE Plus Two result 2026- Website Links
How to check VHSE Plus Two result 2026
- Visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “VHSE Results 2026 ”
- Enter your “Register Number” and “Date of Birth”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
Kerala VHSE School-wise result 2026
- To get school-wise results, visit the website https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/
- Click on “VHSE Results 2026”
- Click on the “Schoolwise Result” option on the top bar
- Enter your “School Code”
- Press “Submit”
- Download and save the result for future reference
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.