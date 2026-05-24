Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-56 result today 24/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MV 232040 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-56 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MV 232040
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MW 875281
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MP 879101
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0301, 0557, 0848, 1249, 1477, 2482, 2934, 3411, 3565, 4318, 5248, 6153, 6959, 7559, 8228, 8239, 8662, 9093, 9344
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0431, 1374, 7451, 8075, 8644, 9803
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0189, 1088, 1142, 1353 2281, 2723, 3646, 3813, 3918, 4800, 4824, 5105, 6476, 6521, 6870, 6944, 7240, 7311, 7567, 8106, 9141, 9205, 9238, 9665, 9875
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0077, 0198, 0210, 0475, 0553, 0578, 0849, 0865, 0904, 0908, 0923, 1034, 1211, 1266, 2023, 2259, 2304, 2497, 2629, 2656, 2751, 2756, 3141, 3198, 3215, 3216, 3371, 3875, 3960, 4295, 4297, 4357, 4418, 4434, 4479, 4558, 4595, 4618, 4750, 4994, 5022, 5073, 5084, 5171, 5373, 5613, 5671, 5926, 5942, 6109, 6272, 6525, 6574, 6578, 6699, 6759, 6934, 6958, 7185, 7205, 7581, 7698, 7762, 7807, 8148, 8603, 8683, 8743, 8760, 8768, 8790, 8947, 9299, 9746, 9844, 9859
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0019, 0052, 0060, 0160, 0232, 0416, 0580, 0822, 0983, 0995, 1165, 1194, 1231, 1282 1310, 1471, 1478, 1620, 1661, 1690, 1812, 1902, 1913, 2047, 2125, 2395, 2426, 2852, 2895, 3060, 3301, 3370, 3444, 3475, 3599, 3848, 3963, 4004, 4046, 4081, 4346, 4407, 4454, 5061, 5081, 5203, 5441, 5474, 5701, 5712, 5720, 5734, 6027, 6258, 6394, 6583, 6599, 6627, 6724, 7265, 7279, 7282, 7595, 7650, 7679, 7695, 7707, 7851, 7937, 8031, 8082, 8110, 8220, 8390, 8449, 8511, 8805, 8819, 8872, 8879, 9125, 9140, 9321, 9435, 9456, 9531, 9545, 9565, 9567, 9614, 9649, 9717
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.