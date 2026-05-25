A 60-year-old man, Prashanthan, was allegedly beaten to death by his friend following a dispute in Kattappana. Prashanthan is a native of Kollam.

Police have taken Ramesh Pandyan (50), a native of Cumbum in Tamil Nadu, into custody in connection with the incident. Both men were close friends and reportedly earned a living by collecting and selling scrap materials.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night. Prashanthan’s body was found around noon on Monday in front of a scrap shop near Idassery Junction in Kattappana. Nearby shopkeepers noticed the body and alerted the police.

Police said the case was confirmed to be a murder after examining CCTV footage from the area. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forensic experts reached the spot and collected evidence. CCTV visuals reportedly showed Ramesh repeatedly kicking and brutally assaulting Prashanthan during the altercation. Police suspect that Prashanthan died from the serious injuries sustained in the attack.

Kattappana police are continuing the interrogation of the accused. Further legal procedures, including the recording of a formal arrest, will be completed soon, police said.