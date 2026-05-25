Malappuram: A man was stabbed multiple times inside a barber shop at Kappil near Vandoor on Sunday evening in an incident police suspect to be linked to recent political clashes in the region.

According to police, the incident took place around 7.15 pm. The injured, Saju, a native of Kappil, was getting a shave after a haircut when a car stopped outside the shop. Soon after, the accused, identified as Rakhil, a native of Kappil, entered the shop with the intention of attacking Saju over an earlier clash reported in Kappil.

Police said Rakhil threatened Saju by asking, “Should I stab you from outside or inside?” before grabbing him by the neck and attempting to choke him. He then allegedly attacked Saju with a sharp weapon he had carried with him, stabbing him on the left side of the head above the ear and causing a deep injury.

At that time, the second and third accused, Rohith and Abhiram, who were standing outside the shop, threatened to kill the complainant and later entered the barber shop, where they grabbed him by the neck and pressed it forcefully.

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Police have registered a case against Rakhil, Rohith and Abhiram under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha, and Rakhil has already been taken into custody by the police. The search for others is on, said police.