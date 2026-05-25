The death of Fathima, a resident of Venniyode near Kalpetta, has been confirmed as a murder, according to the autopsy report. The report notes injuries on her neck and other parts of her body, indicating death by strangulation.

Fathima's younger son, Usman, found her body at her residence on Sunday evening. The Kambalakkad police, which is investigating the case, initially suspected that the murder may have taken place during an attempted theft. Some of Fathima’s missing ornaments were later recovered from a farm in front of the house.

Although police and a dog squad inspected the scene, they made little progress in the early stages of the investigation. Later, the Kambalakkad police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Police have also been monitoring known criminals in the area and nearby regions. Statements from relatives and neighbours have been recorded.

Sources in the police said the SIT has collected crucial evidence linking a suspect to the murder, and the accused is expected to be arrested soon. Unconfirmed reports also said that police have taken one person into custody and questioned more than six people in the neighbourhood in connection with the incident.