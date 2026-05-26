Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) and Technical Higher Secondary Examination (THSE) results for 2026 were announced at 3 pm on Tuesday.

General Education and Minority Welfare Minister N Samsudheen officially declared the results at the PRD Press Chamber in the Secretariat. The overall pass percentage increased marginally by 0.16 percentage points to 77.97%, up from 77.81% last year. A total of 2,90,381 students qualified for higher studies from 1,990 schools. The results were calculated by taking into account both first and second-year scores, while a double valuation system was adopted for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Girls significantly outperformed boys in this year’s examinations. Of the 1,92,751 girls who appeared for the exams, 1,67,475 qualified for higher studies, registering a pass percentage of 86.89%. Among the 1,79,672 boys who appeared, 1,22,906 qualified, taking the boys’ pass percentage to 68.41%.

Stream-wise performance

Among the streams, Science recorded the highest success rate, with 1,58,836 students qualifying for higher studies out of 1,87,933 candidates, translating to 84.52%.

In the Humanities stream, 50,398 students qualified out of 75,923 candidates, recording a pass percentage of 66.38%.

The Commerce stream recorded a 74.74% pass percentage, with 81,147 students qualifying out of 1,08,567 candidates.

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Category-wise results

SC category: 19,802 students qualified out of 33,591 candidates (58.95%)

ST category: 3,198 qualified out of 4,895 (65.33%)

OEC category: 6,295 qualified out of 8,872 (70.95%)

OBC category: 2,00,502 qualified out of 2,55,705 (78.41%)

Other categories: 60,584 qualified out of 69,360 (87.35%)

Sector-wise pass percentage

The aided sector recorded the highest pass percentage at 82.82%, with 1,50,604 students qualifying out of 1,81,851 candidates.

The government sector recorded a pass percentage of 72.66%, with 1,21,661 students qualifying out of 1,67,430 candidates.

In the unaided sector, 17,841 students qualified out of 22,821 candidates, taking the pass percentage to 78.18%.

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A+ scorers and top-performing districts

A total of 30,561 students secured A+ in all subjects, higher than last year’s 30,145.

Among them:

23,095 were girls

7,466 were boys

22,970 belonged to the Science stream

2,327 were from Humanities

5,264 were from Commerce

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As many as 60 students secured a perfect score of 1,200 out of 1,200, compared to 41 students last year. Idukki recorded the highest district-wise pass percentage at 84.64%, while Kasaragod recorded the lowest at 71.72%. Malappuram district topped the state in the number of A+ scorers, with 4,621 students securing A+ in all subjects.

Schools with notable performance

Government HSS, Thirurangadi in Malappuram had the highest number of candidates appearing for the examination, with 835 students. The school recorded a pass percentage of 85.39%. Other major schools include: Govt Rajah’s HSS, Kottakkal, Malappuram: 820 candidates, 85% pass; St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram: 797 candidates, 80.55% pass; MSM HSS, Kallingalparamba, Malappuram: 770 candidates, 88.31% pass.

A total of 76 schools secured 100% pass percentage this year, compared to 57 schools last year. Meanwhile, 32 schools recorded pass percentages below 30%, down from 46 last year.

Technical Higher Secondary stream

From the 15 technical higher secondary schools following the Kerala Higher Secondary syllabus, 1,523 candidates appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,109 qualified for higher studies, recording a pass percentage of 72.82%. Fifty students secured A+ in all subjects.

Art Higher Secondary stream

At Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, 63 students appeared for the examination, of whom 52 qualified for higher studies, recording a pass percentage of 82.54%. Two students secured A+ in all subjects.

SCOLE examinations

Under the State Council for Open and Life Long Education (SCOLE), 25,494 candidates appeared for the examinations across various streams. Of them, 12,982 qualified for higher studies, recording a pass percentage of 50.92%. A total of 537 students secured A+ in all subjects.

Stream-wise SCOLE results were:

Science: 2,582 qualified out of 3,158 candidates (81.76%)

Humanities: 6,056 qualified out of 12,769 candidates (47.43%)

Commerce: 4,344 qualified out of 9,567 candidates (45.41%)

Malappuram district recorded the highest number of SCOLE candidates, with 9,389 students appearing.

Students can access their Plus Two results from 3.30 pm onwards through official websites, mobile applications and WhatsApp services provided by the Kerala government.

Click here to check results.