Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE), Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) and Technical Higher Secondary Examination (THSE) results for 2026 will be announced at 3 pm on Tuesday.

General Education and Minority Welfare Minister N Samsudheen will officially declare the results at the PRD Press Chamber in the Secretariat.

Students can access their Plus Two results from 3.30 pm onwards through official websites, mobile applications and WhatsApp services provided by the Kerala government.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Official websites

Students can check their HSE, VHSE and THSE results on the following websites:

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How to check Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 on apps

The Kerala government has also made the results available through its unified services platform, ‘Nammude Keralam’.

Download links for ‘Nammude Keralam’ app

Android: Google Play Store – Nammude Keralam

iOS: Apple App Store – Nammude Keralam

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Steps to check results:

Download the ‘Nammude Keralam’ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process and log in.

Select the ‘Plus Two Results’ option on the homepage.

Enter your register number and date of birth to view the result.

The move is part of the government’s initiative to provide multiple public services through a single digital platform.

Apart from the ‘Nammude Keralam’ app, students can also access results through: SAPHALAM 2026 iExaMS - Kerala



Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 via WhatsApp

Students can also receive their detailed results in PDF format through WhatsApp.

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Steps: