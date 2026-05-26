Kerala Plus Two SAY exam to be held from June 29 | Check improvement exams and revaluation process here
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The SAY (Save A Year) examinations for Kerala Plus Two students will take place from June 29 to July 3, offering a chance to achieve a D+ grade or above in subjects where a minimum grade for higher studies was not secured.
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Regular second-year higher secondary students who have already qualified for higher studies can apply for improvement examinations to boost their scores in a single subject.
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Applications for revaluation, photocopies, and scrutiny of March 2026 examination answer scripts are open from May 26, with the exception of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, for which only photocopies are permitted due to a double valuation system.
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Thiruvananthapuram: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the schedule and eligibility criteria for the SAY (Save A Year) and improvement examinations following the declaration of the Kerala Plus Two results 2026. The SAY exam will be held from June 29 to July 3.
Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) March 2026, including both regular and compartmental candidates, and failed to secure the minimum grade required for higher studies in any subject can apply for the SAY examination to obtain a D+ grade or above in those subjects.
Regular second-year higher secondary students who have already qualified for higher studies are also eligible to appear for improvement examinations to improve scores in any one subject.
The detailed notification and application procedures for the SAY and improvement examinations will be made available on the HSE portal.
Meanwhile, the Directorate has also opened the process for revaluation, photocopy and scrutiny of answer scripts for the March 2026 examinations from May 26 onwards.
Students can apply for revaluation, photocopy and scrutiny for all subjects except Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Only photocopy applications will be permitted for these three subjects, as they were evaluated under the double valuation system.
The official notification, including application guidelines and deadlines, will be published on the HSE portal.