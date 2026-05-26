Thiruvananthapuram: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday announced a large-scale anti-corruption campaign by the Vigilance Department named ‘Project Zero’, aimed at making Kerala corruption-free. The announcement comes after the launch of ‘Operation Toofan – The Narco Hunt’, the government’s anti-drug campaign.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting held at the Vigilance headquarters, Chennithala said ‘Project Zero’ is a comprehensive action plan to completely eradicate corruption, including in government offices. The project seeks to build a transparent and accountable administration with public participation.

People can upload videos to the official Vigilance portal showing government employees demanding bribes. If the evidence is verified and confirmed by Vigilance authorities, the complainant will receive a reward of ₹5,000. The minister said the reward will be given only after a detailed verification of the uploaded video evidence. He also assured that the identity and details of informants will be kept confidential.

Chennithala said the government will not tolerate corrupt officials and stressed that people must receive services without corruption. “It is not the generosity of the government, but the right of the people,” he said. He added that methods of corruption are changing over time and that ‘Project Zero’ has therefore been designed using modern technology. The project will focus more on preventing corruption before it happens rather than detecting it afterwards.

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The minister also announced that the Vigilance Manual, first prepared in 1969, will be revised to meet current requirements. He said the lightning inspections carried out by Vigilance officials will continue. At the function, Chennithala unveiled the logo of ‘Project Zero’ by handing it over to Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham. Advisor to the Home Department and former DGP A Hemachandran, IG Thomson Jose and other officials attended the event.