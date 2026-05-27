Less than a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began conducting raids at 10 premises, including the residences of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is married to Pinarayi's daughter, Veena Vijayan.

The raids began on Monday morning, just hours after the High Court pronounced its verdict rejecting CMRL’s petition seeking to quash the proceedings initiated by the ED.

CMRL had approached the court challenging the ED probe into allegations of bribery and money laundering linked to payments allegedly made to Veena and her firm, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The petition sought to quash the proceedings initiated by the ED arising out of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and to obtain a stay on the proceedings, including the summons issued against the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is alleged that CMRL has handed bribes to Veena and her company, as well as other public servants and carried out illegal financial transactions.