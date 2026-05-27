ED raids residences of Pinarayi Vijayan, Mohammed Riyas after HC rejects CMRL's plea
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at residences linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, hours after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).
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CMRL had challenged the ED's investigation into allegations of bribery and money laundering concerning payments purportedly made to Veena Vijayan, daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan, and her firm, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.
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The ED probe is investigating claims that CMRL provided bribes to Veena Vijayan and her company, alongside other public officials, and engaged in illicit financial dealings.
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Less than a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea filed by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday began conducting raids at 10 premises, including the residences of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, who is married to Pinarayi's daughter, Veena Vijayan.
The raids began on Monday morning, just hours after the High Court pronounced its verdict rejecting CMRL’s petition seeking to quash the proceedings initiated by the ED.
CMRL had approached the court challenging the ED probe into allegations of bribery and money laundering linked to payments allegedly made to Veena and her firm, Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd.
The petition sought to quash the proceedings initiated by the ED arising out of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and to obtain a stay on the proceedings, including the summons issued against the officials.
It is alleged that CMRL has handed bribes to Veena and her company, as well as other public servants and carried out illegal financial transactions.