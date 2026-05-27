Kozhikode: Visuals of IUML leader and Perambra MLA Fathima Thahiliya lighting a traditional lamp at the inauguration of a restaurant in her constituency have triggered protests from a section of her party, sparking a fresh debate on the issue.

The visuals surfaced online two days ago and quickly became a topic of discussion across party groups and social media platforms, particularly Facebook. Many users have been demanding clarification from party leaders and religious scholars through their official pages.

Samastha leader Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu appeared to criticise Fathima Thahiliya indirectly through a Facebook post.

“Those in leadership are crossing the boundaries of religion. Those who should correct them remain silent and justify the wrongs. How true was the Prophet’s statement that a time would come when wrongs would be seen as right!” the post read, in an apparent reference to the MLA.

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Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader K P Sasikala came out in support of Thahiliya, thanking her for “upholding the tradition of the land.”

But Thahiliya is yet to respond to the controversy.

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The issue has once again revived Kerala’s long-standing political debate over traditional lamp lighting at public functions.

Former Education Minister and IUML leader P. K. Abdu Rabb had earlier courted controversy multiple times for refusing to light ceremonial lamps at government events. One of the most discussed incidents occurred during a function held in memory of late P N Panicker in 2015, where actor Mammootty, who was also present at the event, expressed displeasure after Abdu Rabb declined to light the lamp.

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After lighting the main lamp, Mammootty handed the ceremonial flame to Rabb, who declined to accept it. The actor reportedly remarked that lighting a lamp was neither against nor in favour of any particular religion or belief.

Later, Abdu Rabb clarified that he was following the party’s traditional stand, adding that several Muslim League leaders, including former Chief Minister C. H. Mohammed Koya, had also been hesitant to light lamps at public functions.

Backing Rabb at the time, then IUML state general secretary E T Muhammed Basheer stated that the Muslim League’s position was against lighting lamps at public events. However, senior leader M K Muneer responded that Basheer’s remarks reflected his personal opinion and not the party’s official stand. Another senior leader, K M Shaji, had noted that while some League members light lamps, others choose not to.