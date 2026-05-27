Major fire breaks out at Kayamkulam shopping complex
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A significant fire damaged a three-storey shopping complex in Kattanam near Kayamkulam, affecting multiple businesses including a fancy shop, a textile shop, and a gym.
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The fire started on the ground floor and quickly spread, impacting adjacent shops and nearby houses, causing alarm among residents.
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Firefighters from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services responded and began firefighting operations; the cause and full extent of the damage are still under investigation, with no casualties reported at this time.
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Alappuzha: A major fire broke out at a three-storeyed shopping complex in Kattanam near Kayamkulam on Wednesday night, damaging a fancy shop, a textile shop, a gym and several nearby establishments.
The fire broke out at around 9 pm while the shops were open. It was not immediately clear whether all those inside the establishments had managed to escape safely.
The blaze also affected adjacent shops and nearby houses, triggering panic among residents in the area.
Fire and Rescue Services from Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Adoor, Karunagapally rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.
According to preliminary reports, the fire originated on the ground floor before rapidly spreading to the upper storeys of the building. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be officially confirmed. No casualties have been reported so far.