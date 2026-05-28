Peramangalam: The lush green kole fields at Mundur Thazham and Karuka in Peramangalam are set for the harvest of black gram, introduced as an intercrop on an experimental basis for the first time in Kerala.

The pilot cultivation was launched across 100 acres. Farmers in these regions had earlier tasted success through an integrated farming initiative that combined paddy and fish farming. The latest experiment was introduced as part of efforts to adapt farming practices to changing times.

Around 65 farmers are part of the black gram cultivation initiative, which has the support of ESAF Corporate Bank, Kaiparambu grama panchayat, the Agriculture Department and Mundur Service Cooperative Bank.

Preparations are now under way to complete the harvest before the onset of monsoon. The crop was cultivated using organic manure powder and weed control measures, taking around two months to reach the harvesting stage.

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Farmers expect a yield of 300 to 500 kg of black gram per acre. While black gram currently fetches around Rs 100 per kg in the market, ESAF Corporate Bank officials are procuring the produce from farmers at Rs 65 per kg.

In the next phase, ESAF Corporate Bank plans to expand the cultivation to nearly 10,000 acres across Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

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The cultivation is being overseen by a team led by Polder Committee Office bearers K F Blessan, K P Ouseph and P S Achuthan from the Mundur Thazham and Peramangalam Karuka Kole fields.