Thiruvananthapuram: Dr A Kowsigan, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala. The appointment comes after former CEO Dr Ratan U Kelkar, IAS, was named Secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Meanwhile, Kelkar’s appointment as Secretary to the Chief Minister has triggered a political controversy, with the CPM, BJP, and SDPI accusing the Congress of double standards over the posting of election officials to key government positions.