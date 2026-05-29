Kozhikode: Four girls, who went missing from a girls’ shelter home at Cheruvatta in Kozhikode city on Friday morning, were traced within hours by the police.

The girls, including two sisters, were reported missing from the shelter home run under Sevabharathi at around 10 am. The sisters, aged 12 and 13, were natives of Kodenchery. The two other girls, both aged 12, were natives of Wayanad and Unnikulam in Kozhikode district.

Following a complaint from the shelter home authorities, Chevayur police launched an immediate search. CCTV visuals from the shelter home premises were recovered and an alert was issued across the city based on the footage.

According to the police, the girls were later traced from the New Bus Stand premises in Kozhikode by a patrolling team of the Pink Police. All four were found safe.

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Police said the children would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee for further proceedings.