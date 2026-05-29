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Kannur: A four-year-old girl was killed after a goods vehicle rammed into a scooter parked near Pavannur Kadavu mosque in Kuttiattoor panchayat.

Tashreefa, daughter of P K Mohammed Sajid and M K Maimoonath of Kuttikkunnummal, was sitting with her parents on the scooter parked by the roadside when the goods vehicle crashed into it.

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday. Though the child was rushed to a hospital, her life could not be saved. Sajid and Maimoonath, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur. 

Tashreefa had recently been admitted to LKG at Pavannur ALP School and was set to begin her schooling soon.

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