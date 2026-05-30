Guruvayur: Even elephants are finding it hard to escape the traffic bottlenecks at Mammiyoor Junction.

Tusker Ananthanarayanan, which was being brought to Guruvayur Temple for the Vilakkezhunnallippu procession on Friday evening, was caught in a traffic jam at Mammiyoor Junction around 7 PM

The elephant, which had set out from the temple's Punnathurkotta elephant camp, remained stranded amid a sea of vehicles for nearly 15 minutes. Despite the blaring horns and chaotic traffic, Ananthanarayanan stayed calm, drawing the onlookers' attention.

Traffic congestion has long been a persistent problem at Mammiyoor Junction. Although funds for the construction of a flyover were earmarked in the State Budget on two occasions, no follow-up action has been taken.