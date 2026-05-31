The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-III, Thiruvananthapuram, while rejecting the bail applications of five accused in the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, made observations that closely align with the agency's earlier claim that the violence was not a spontaneous reaction but an organised act.

In its order rejecting bail, the court said there was a strong prima facie case against the accused and observed that the incident appeared to be "an organised political attack" rather than an individual quarrel. The accused are Nidin Raj (35) of Peroorkada, Manoj (43) of Vilappilsala, Jeevan (29) of Vanchiyoor, Shahil (40) of Vanchiyoor, and Sreejith (30) of Thyvilakam. Additionally, seven other accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The observation is significant as it echoes the ED's stand following the attack on its officials and vehicles after searches linked to Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), Veena Vijayan and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited. The agency had maintained that the violence was the result of a conspiracy and not a spontaneous reaction by protesters.

Three vehicles carrying ED officials and CRPF personnel were allegedly attacked by CPM workers while returning after raids at the rented residence of opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the drivers sustained an eye injury in the incident.

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The court further observed that the victims were officers of a central government agency who were attacked while discharging their official duties. It also noted that the incident had drawn widespread public attention through television channels and newspapers, making it a case with a significant societal impact.

"Granting bail at this stage will encourage accused persons and other persons to commit similar acts in future. So, victims in these kinds of cases are to be protected," the court said.

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The ED's Kochi Zonal Office had conducted searches on May 27 at premises linked to CMRL, its directors S N Sasidharan Kartha and Saran S Kartha, as well as Veena Vijayan and her company Exalogic Solutions. The searches were carried out across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. Police have registered two cases in connection with the attack, booking more than 300 people and arresting around 25 so far.