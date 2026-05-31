The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-57 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MH 328862

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MG 716734

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MG 124524

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0508, 0544, 1649, 1709, 1716, 2680, 2748, 3160, 4203, 4942 5085, 5489, 5602, 5777, 5848 6610, 7122, 9353, 9522

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0400, 2539, 7249, 7670, 7865, 9143

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0078, 0271, 0760, 0857 1298, 1656, 1770, 1809 2421, 3741, 4461, 5305 5399, 5816, 6067, 7328, 7429, 7692, 7757, 8390, 8652, 8672, 9584, 9689, 9713

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0268, 0348, 0408, 0710, 0716, 0728, 1140 1347, 1369, 1480, 1489, 1613, 1615, 1696 1738, 1757, 1975, 2132, 2521, 2562, 2610 2690, 2866, 3057, 3161, 3211, 3366, 3520 3569, 3682, 3703, 3708, 3786, 3875, 4224 4312, 4350, 4397, 4474, 4484, 4577, 5147 5254, 5405, 5677, 5803, 5966, 6028, 6033 6086, 6182, 6428, 6461, 6724, 7055, 7211 7420, 7589, 7591, 8254, 8426, 8447, 8541 8579, 9025, 9112, 9295, 9447, 9556, 9582 9650, 9656, 9705, 9863, 9875, 9927

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0030, 0172, 0377, 0416, 0512, 0607, 0611 0803, 1091, 1138, 1194, 1399, 1411, 1517 1636, 1950, 1964, 2032, 2036, 2137, 2145 2466, 2520, 2595, 2654, 2717, 2927, 3111 3176, 3406, 3439, 3493, 3537, 3590, 3657 3734, 3777, 4280, 4425, 4452, 4590, 4659 4903, 5122, 5139, 5273, 5283, 5310, 5378 5453, 5454, 5462, 5502, 5520, 5623, 5705 6208, 6554, 6651, 6729, 7131, 7151, 7161 7276, 7399, 7524, 7533, 7558, 7638, 7645 7871, 7913, 7959, 8043, 8092, 8159, 8314, 8504, 8558, 8708, 8750, 8822, 8960, 8980 9253, 9306, 9452, 9655, 9666, 9678, 9735, 9869

Ninth prize: ₹100

0058, 0087, 0106, 0293, 0300, 0312, 0322, 0323, 0444, 0595, 0619, 0631, 0675 0752, 0808, 0924, 1124, 1300, 1323, 1454, 1571, 1575, 1645, 1701, 1730, 1870, 1900, 1901 1949, 2020, 2106, 2218, 2220, 2280, 2338, 2389, 2390, 2403, 2452, 2612, 2658, 2687, 2831 2963, 3078, 3142, 3245, 3281, 3333, 3389, 3415, 3426, 3524, 3539, 3678, 3686, 3727, 3799 3805, 3970, 4106, 4154, 4260, 4329, 4368, 4421, 4442, 4535, 4575, 4696, 4809, 5205, 5240 5243, 5294, 5341, 5373, 5412, 5616, 5632, 5641, 5643, 5654, 5664, 5682, 5715, 5768, 6047 6220, 6237, 6274, 6278, 6495, 6572, 6619, 6635, 6757, 6882, 6892, 6899, 6926, 7032, 7096 7105, 7163, 7195, 7221, 7309, 7368, 7446, 7493, 7504, 7687, 7792, 7808, 7875, 7904, 7920 8068, 8138, 8218, 8300, 8320, 8391, 8439, 8552, 8591, 8613, 8655, 8664, 8687, 8772, 8896 8915, 8968, 9003, 9211, 9338, 9398, 9425, 9532, 9552, 9592, 9694, 9799, 9891, 9906, 9922 9928, 9969

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.