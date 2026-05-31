Thamarassery: Kochuveetil KM Thomas was shocked when he saw a thief breaking into his house in Kattipara that had been locked for over a month. The burglar broke open the front door, entered the rooms and went through the almirahs. Thomas and his family had flown to the US on April 12 to visit his son. It was around midnight on May 28 when the owner noticed someone trying to enter the house on the CCTV visuals.

However, Thomas couldn’t retrieve the footage from inside the house because the thief had destroyed the cameras. The family alerted their relative, who lives close by, and urged him to check on the house in the morning. The relative found the doors open and things lying scattered inside the house.

He immediately alerted the Thamarassery police, who visited the spot for primary investigation. The owners have reportedly not kept any gold or cash in the house. However, a detailed examination is required to determine the exact extent of the loss.

The thief, who was wearing a helmet, carried a bag containing iron rods and other things required to break open doors and almirahs. He walked around the house for some time, carefully observing the premises before entering the house. Meanwhile, the police suspect that someone who is familiar with the house and its premises could be the culprit.