Thodupuzha: A nurse allegedly attempted suicide at a private hospital in Thodupuzha in the early hours of Sunday. The nurse is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). The nurse, who is also the Unit Secretary of the United Nurses Association (UNA), is said to have taken the extreme step following prolonged mental harassment at the workplace. Reports indicate that the incident occurred during working hours.

In response, fellow staff members staged a protest demanding action against the officials allegedly responsible and called for their dismissal. The nurses clarified that the issue is not with the hospital management as a whole but relates to the alleged continuous harassment by the Chief Nursing Officer and a supervisor.

UNA State President Shoby told Onmanorama that the nurse was on night duty on Saturday, along with another staff member, and was attending to two patients, one with chest pain and another who sustained injuries from an accident. During this time, another patient, who was reportedly related to a hospital staff member, arrived for treatment.

According to Shoby, after attending to the earlier patients, the nurse proceeded to treat the new patient as per protocol. However, after leaving the hospital, the patient's relatives allegedly complained to the supervisor. The supervisor then reportedly called the nurse and threatened her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fearing the consequences, she consumed a number of pills. When the next shift arrived and noticed a shortage of medicines in storage, they began checking what had happened. As the other staff member on duty was unaware of the situation, they checked on the nurse and found her in an exhausted condition. She was immediately shifted to the casualty department for treatment. She is now in the ICU and her condition is improving," Shoby said.

He alleged that workplace harassment by senior officials remains a major concern for nurses. "The main reason UNA units were formed in hospitals was to address the constant harassment faced by nurses from senior officials. However, that situation has not changed. There is already a staff shortage, and nurses work under immense pressure. On top of that, they are threatened and reprimanded over minor issues, which adds to their stress," Shoby said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, DYFI and Yuva Morcha workers marched to the hospital, alleging accountability from the senior officials. Thodupuzha police arrived at the hospital during the protest, but a case has yet to be registered. A discussion between the hospital management and nursing staff representatives is scheduled for Tuesday.