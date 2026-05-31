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In separate incidents on Sunday, two 13-year-old girls lost their lives due to snakebites. Niya Lenin, a Class 8 student of St Augustine School, was bitten by a snake on May 7 near a church in Aroor while on her way to dance classes. She fell unconscious upon reaching home and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Ernakulam. Despite treatment, she passed away at 7.30 am.

Rajeshwari, a Class 7 student of GLPS Pazhayagramam School in Nemara, Palakkad, was bitten by a snake at her residence two weeks ago. Her family was not at home at the time. When they returned, they found her unconscious with seizure-like symptoms. She was initially taken to Nenmara Government Hospital, later shifted to a private hospital, and finally moved to Thrissur Medical College. She passed away while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

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