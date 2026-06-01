Angamaly: Students at Vishwajyothi School now have a teacher who never tires of questions. Iris, an AI-powered robotic educator, can respond instantly to queries, engage students in conversation and support teachers in a range of classroom tasks.

Designed to enhance students' communication and interaction skills, Iris will step into classrooms during free periods and whenever teachers are unavailable. Powered by artificial intelligence, the robot is expected to complement conventional teaching methods while offering students a glimpse into the future of learning.

Iris can assist teachers in creating personalised learning plans, grading assignments and providing real-time feedback to students. According to school principal Fr Jaison Parappilly, the collaboration between human teachers and technology is expected to make learning more efficient, while also giving students greater opportunities to engage with emerging technologies.

Developed by Makers Lab under the Kerala Startup Mission at a cost of ₹4.5 lakh, 'Iris Teacher' was formally unveiled during the Praveshanolsavam ceremony held at the school on Monday. School manager Fr Isaac Tharayil presided over the function