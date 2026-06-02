BJP MLA V Muraleedharan came under fire after a video showing him distributing sweets to students during a school reopening event on Monday surfaced online, with critics describing the manner in which it was done as disrespectful.

In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, Muraleedharan is seen distributing sweets during the 'Praveshanolsavam' at Kattela Model Residential School. As a student reached out to take a sweet from a packet held by the MLA, Muraleedharan appeared to have scattered the chocolates onto the desk instead.

Former Education Minister V Sivankutty condemned the incident, describing the alleged behaviour as "discriminatory", "objectionable" and "shameful". He expressed surprise that a people's representative could allegedly insult students at an educational institution where children from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward communities study.

"Instead of handing out sweets to the children at the admission festival, he knocked the sweets onto the table and asked them to pick them up and eat them. This is a prime example of inhumanity. Such actions, which hurt the self-respect of children and cause deep trauma in their minds, are not befitting a civilised society," Sivankutty said in a statement.

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He also criticised K A Thulasi, the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, who was the chief guest at the event and had allegedly witnessed the incident, for failing to intervene.

"It is a grave lapse on the part of a responsible person, who is expected to uphold the protection and dignity of children, to remain silent when such disrespect is shown towards them. It is unacceptable that those who are supposed to be role models for children stood by and allowed such a practice," the statement added.

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Sivankutty also demanded that the MLA apologise for this incident and urged concerned authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.