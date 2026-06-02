Thiruvananthapuram: The southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala by June 4, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The monsoon is also expected to advance into more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, and several regions of the Bay of Bengal, including the remaining parts of the southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of the northeast, east-central, west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal.

In a statement, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said a cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining the south Kerala coast. Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 2 and June 8. Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is also likely across the state from June 2 to June 6. The weather department has advised people to remain cautious in view of the forecast of intense rainfall and strong winds in several parts of the state.