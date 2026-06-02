Parippally: People residing in a 20-km radius around the toll plaza at Sreeramapuram, near Parippally, in Kalluvathukkal in Kollam district on National Highway 66 have demanded exemption from paying the toll.

Details of those eligible for exemption from the toll under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, are displayed in various languages alongside the Sreeramapuram toll plaza. As per the rules and a notification later issued by the Central Government, people residing in the area within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza could be exempted from the fee.

However, the display boards fail to specifically mention the 20-km radius. Residents of Chathannoor Assembly constituency point out that they would benefit immensely if the Centre’s rules are strictly implemented.

Despite the matter being brought to the attention of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the District Collector several times through the Kalluvathukkal grama panchayat and other means, no action has been taken to implement the exemption.

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The residents and shopkeepers in Kalluvathukkal panchayat and nearby areas say that the unscientific construction of the national highway is causing them untold misery. According to them, the work is being carried out without providing drainage facilities, and collecting tolls under such circumstances would be unfair.

“The Ganesh Memorial Library in Parippally has decided to launch a strong protest along with various social and cultural organisations against the toll,” said the library president, S R Anil Kumar and secretary, G Sadanandan.

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The library has already submitted a memorandum in this regard to the newly-elected Chathannoor MLA B B Gopakular, Kollam MP N K Premachandran, the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.