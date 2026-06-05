Kochi: The survivor in the 2017 actress assault case has moved the Kerala High Court seeking a fresh, comprehensive and court-monitored investigation into the alleged illegal access of a memory card containing visuals of the assault while it was in judicial custody.

The plea alleges that the memory card was accessed without authorisation on three occasions while it was under the custody of various courts, and that the possibility of the visuals being copied and transmitted has not been ruled out.

The survivor contended that the alleged breach amounted to a serious violation of her privacy, dignity and right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, and had undermined her faith in the justice delivery system.

In her petition, she sought directions to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including at least one expert in cyber or digital forensics, to conduct a time-bound, fair and comprehensive investigation into the unauthorised access of the memory card. She has also sought a probe into the possible copying and circulation of the video recordings.

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The petition challenges an enquiry report submitted by a district and sessions judge pursuant to directions issued by the High Court. According to the report, the memory card was accessed on three occasions by officials attached to different courts, including the Magistrate Court and the Sessions Court.

The case pertains to the abduction and sexual assault of an actress in a moving vehicle on the outskirts of Kochi on February 17, 2017. The assault was allegedly recorded on video and stored on a memory card that was later produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Aluva by one of the accused, who was subsequently discharged from the case.

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In December 2025, the trial court convicted six accused, including the prime accused, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, for offences including criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, kidnapping, assault, disrobing and gang rape. They were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang rape, along with concurrent sentences for other offences.

However, the court acquitted actor Dileep, who had been accused of masterminding the crime.

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Appeals filed by the convicted persons challenging their conviction and sentences are currently pending before the Kerala High Court. The state government has separately challenged Dileep's acquittal and sought enhanced punishment for the convicted accused.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)