Kochi: Waste generated by households, commercial establishments and other institutions in Kerala will henceforth be segregated into four categories before being processed, following a new directive issued by the Suchitwa Mission.

A directive in this regard has been issued by the Executive Director of the Suchitwa Mission to the local bodies based on the revised Central Government rules related to solid waste management and Supreme Court guidelines. A weeklong campaign, titled ‘Nalla 4 Varthamanam’ (Four good news), will take place from Friday, the World Environment Day, as part of implementing the new waste management system.

The new rules include:

The four categories: Until now, waste was being segregated into three categories while collected – biodegradable, non-biodegradable and sanitary. From now on, there will be a fourth category, comprising wood, coconut shells, e-waste, biomedical waste and chemicals.

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Big events: While conducting events attended by over 100 people, the respective local body should be informed at least three days in advance.

Registration on Central portal: Buildings having a floor area of 20,000 square metres and above, consumers utilising over 40,000 litres of water daily and buildings producing over 100 kg of solid waste daily have to register on the portal of Central Pollution Control Board.

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Scientific management: All collected waste should be processed with approved technologies.

Waste management plants: It is mandatory to install waste management plants in all new large institutions.

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Waste from street hawkers: Street hawkers have to keep suitable containers to collect food waste, disposable plates, cups, cans, covers, coconut shells and remains of vegetables and fruits.