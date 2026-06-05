Higher Education Minister Roji M John will meet the seven Dalit families facing eviction from the Paryathukavu settlement in Malayidom Thuruthu on Friday, following the Kerala High Court's decision to extend the deadline for eviction proceedings until June 16.

The meeting will be held at the Ernakulam Collector's chamber at 2 pm and will be attended by the District Collector, Kunnathunadu MLA V P Sajeendran, Ernakulam Rural SP K S Sudarshan, the Vazhakulam panchayat president and secretary, advocates representing the seven families, and Paryathukavu Samara Samithi convenor K M Siraj.

The dispute centres on 2.62 acres of land, for which the Supreme Court upheld an eviction order issued by the Perumbavoor Munsiff Court in favour of private claimant Kannoth Shankaran Nair four years ago. Residents and local leaders, however, contend that the disputed plot forms part of nearly 19.98 acres of government puramboke land and have demanded a fresh survey and proper demarcation of the area.

The meeting comes a day after the High Court granted additional time to the state government after considering an urgent plea that efforts to reach a negotiated settlement were progressing and required more time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government has proposed rehabilitation for the seven families, but the residents have rejected the offer, maintaining that they intend to remain on the land where their families have lived for generations.

Today's meeting is expected to explore possible solutions and hear the demands of the affected families. The residents continue to insist that a resurvey of the disputed 2.62 acres be conducted to determine whether the land is government puramboke land.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that the residents and the Samara Samithi are open to further discussions on the future course of action after the resurvey is completed.