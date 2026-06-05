Thiruvananthapuram: Amid charges of nepotism, Kerala Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Friday defended the appointment of his brother-in-law to his personal staff, saying the decision was based on the latter's record of public service and not on family ties.

The controversy erupted after Benny Thomas, Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) General Secretary and the husband of the minister's sister, was appointed Additional Private Secretary to the minister.

Responding to criticism from the opposition CPM, Joseph said Thomas was not included in his personal staff because he was a relative. "He is a good social activist who has good record in public service," the minister told reporters here.

Joseph said Thomas had worked as his chief election agent in Peravoor during the Assembly elections and that the appointment was also based on a recommendation from the DCC president.

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"Thomas worked as my chief election agent in Peravoor during the Assembly elections. His appointment was also based on the recommendation of the DCC president," he said.

The minister said Thomas had a long record of public service, including serving as a panchayat member. "He has worked in the field of public service for years and has served as a panchayat member," Joseph said.

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Rejecting allegations of wrongdoing, the minister said there were no legal hurdles to the appointment and described Thomas as a model public servant. "Since I have nothing to hide, I appointed him directly to my personal staff instead of placing him elsewhere," he said.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and state Health Minister K Muraleedharan also defended the appointment, pointing out that the person appointed by Joseph had previously served as a panchayat president.

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"Even though he is Sunny Joseph's relative, he is a person with political experience and a political background," Muraleedharan said. In a sarcastic remark, the minister added, "When Mohammed Riyas was made a minister, we did not say that a son-in-law had been made a minister in his father-in-law's cabinet, did we?"

The nepotism issue was raised in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday by CPM MLA V Joy, while moving an adjournment motion notice regarding the recent transfer of nearly 2,000 government employees. Sunny Joseph, however, responded to the notice. CPM MLA and DYFI leader V K Sanoj alleged that the appointment amounted to nepotism and demanded Joseph's resignation. Sanoj questioned why Congress and UDF leaders, who had previously criticised similar appointments on moral grounds, were now silent on the issue.