Kottayam: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday said the state government will amend 22 laws within two months to streamline the existing single-window system for investors and introduce a single-approval system.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Malayala Manorama Editorial Board in Kottayam, Satheesan said a Project Implementation Protocol would also be introduced to ensure that projects are executed within a stipulated timeframe. He said this was necessary to prevent the leakage of public funds.

“Otherwise, a project worth ₹100 crore may not be completed on time, and after 10 years, ₹1,000 crore may be required for the same project,” he said.

The State is measuring and digitally documenting government land, including that held by public sector undertakings, he said. This would speed up the survey procedures required for implementing projects, Satheesan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Editor Mammen Mathew, Managing Editor Jacob Mathew, Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew, Chief Resident Editor Harsha Mathew, Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew and Editorial Director P J George received Chief Minister VD Satheesan during his visit to the Malayala Manorama office.

Silt accumulated in Vembanad Lake and rivers will be removed

Satheesan said an intensive project would be implemented to remove silt and sand accumulated in Vembanad Lake, other lakes and reservoirs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Using advanced systems and the services of experts, we will study climate change and put in place an effective disaster-prevention system and ensure proper maintenance of dams, following the Odisha model,” he said.

He said the dashboard system at the Chief Minister’s Office would be strengthened to make it one of the best in India. “The dashboard will include the progress of various departments under the government’s 100-day programme. The public will also be able to access this information,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan said Kerala, with its 600-km coastline and four international airports, could develop into a major ‘port city’ modelled on Singapore and Seattle.

Understanding the language and perspectives of the new generation was an advantage

The Chief Minister said the immense trust placed in his government by the people was the biggest challenge he faced and that he was fully aware of the responsibility it entailed.

“It is also a huge responsibility. Instead of merely pointing out the shortcomings of the previous government, our campaign was different in that we spoke about what the next government would do. We spoke about the Kerala of the future. Holding education, health and industry summits while we were in the Opposition also helped raise expectations among the people.

“Understanding the language and perspectives of the new generation was also an advantage. We are focusing on taking decisions and implementing programmes keeping all this in mind. We are striving to prevent the leakage of taxpayers’ money. At the same time, we will take measures to keep the economy moving.

“We are trying to make the most of Kerala’s potential. As part of this, we are considering plans to develop Kerala into a port city and an aviation hub,” the Chief Minister said.