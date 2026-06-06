Sulthan Bathery: More than 40 students of Mar Baselios AUP School in Koliyadi, Sulthan Bathery, sought medical treatment after developing symptoms of food poisoning on Friday evening.

More than 20 students have been admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery, while others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in and around the town. Officials said the number of affected students may be higher as some cases from smaller clinics have not yet been included in the official tally.

Assistant Education Officer (AEO) Shinitha D J said around 35 students were initially admitted to three hospitals. With nearly 800 students enrolled at the school, authorities are continuing to monitor the situation for any additional cases. Students have primarily reported symptoms including headache, fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. Doctors said the complaints began with headache and fever before progressing to gastrointestinal symptoms.

Dr Sindhu, Superintendent of the Government Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery, said the hospital recorded a steady influx of patients through Friday night. “Initially, 15 students were admitted, and several others were later brought in for observation. Two students were shifted to a private hospital at the request of their families,” she said.

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The hospitals have enhanced their preparedness by arranging additional ward facilities, keeping backup wards ready and placing extra medical personnel on standby. Affected students are being monitored, and isolation protocols are being followed as a precaution until the cause of the illness is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Health officials have launched an investigation into the suspected outbreak. Food and biological samples have been collected and sent to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady, for laboratory analysis. Results are expected within 48 to 72 hours and will determine whether the illness was caused by contaminated food, water, or another infectious source.

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All affected students are reported to be in stable condition. Authorities have advised parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop symptoms such as persistent fever, vomiting, diarrhoea or dehydration.