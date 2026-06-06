Kanhangad: A scooter rider was injured after a roadside retaining wall collapsed amid incessant rain at Mavunkal near Kanhangad on Saturday. The injured man was identified as Priyesh of Parappa.

The accident occurred around noon when a section of the retaining wall gave way following heavy rainfall, sending stones and mud onto the road. Priyesh, who was passing through the area on his scooter, was struck by the falling debris.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries. His condition is reported to be stable. The collapse disrupted traffic on the residential street for some time. Normal movement resumed after residents and officials cleared the mud and laterite stones from the road.

Kasaragod district has been experiencing extremely heavy rainfall, with more than 204.4 mm recorded in 24 hours. A red alert remains in force, and the district administration has declared a holiday for educational institutions.

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Authorities have urged motorists and residents to exercise caution while travelling through areas vulnerable to landslides and structural failures as the heavy rain continues.

On Friday, a 10-metre-high retaining wall of a church collapsed onto a road in Kanhangad. No one was injured as the road was deserted at the time of the incident.