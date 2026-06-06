Malappuram: Two people were killed, and 15 were injured in an accident involving a traveller and a tipper lorry at Kondotty in Malappuram early on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Raju (38), the driver of the traveller and a native of Vadavannur in Palakkad, and Ramani (60), a passenger from Kollengode in Palakkad.

According to Kondotty Police, around 15 people sustained injuries in the accident. All the injured were shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police said some of them are in a serious condition.

The accident occurred at around 12.30 am. The traveller was carrying a group of pilgrims from Palakkad who were on their way to Kottiyoor in Kannur.

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The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police said an investigation is underway and officers are collecting evidence from the accident site while also monitoring the condition of those undergoing treatment.