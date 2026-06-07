For his beloved friend who once smilingly said from a public stage that it was “the coronation of a man who was destined for political exile,” Chief Minister V D Satheesan could barely hide his emotions on hearing of actor Salim Kumar’s death on Saturday. Recalling a friendship that spanned years, Satheesan said he had not just lost a celebrated actor, but a brother.

The remark was made by Salim Kumar during a public reception accorded to Satheesan after the UDF's emphatic victory in the Kerala Assembly elections that elevated him to the Chief Minister’s post. Referring to Satheesan’s earlier statement that he would opt for political exile if the UDF failed to secure a decisive mandate, Salim Kumar had humorously described the occasion as “the coronation of a man who was expected to go into exile.”

Taking to social media after the actor’s demise, Satheesan remembered him as a close friend and a man of unwavering convictions. “There was a deeply intense bond between Salim Kumar and me. He was a source of pride for my hometown. He was someone who spoke openly about his convictions and stood firmly by them. Without giving even a moment's thought to personal losses, he would repeatedly reaffirm the strength of his political beliefs. He was a courageous artist who never feared saying, ‘I am a Congress worker,’” the Chief Minister wrote.

Satheesan also recalled how Salim Kumar would insist on inaugurating his election committee offices during campaign periods and celebrate the party’s victories as though they were his own. “He proved time and again that not only comedy, but every form of acting was within his grasp. Across the many dimensions and paths of performance, Salim Kumar displayed world-class excellence. With one expression, he could spread laughter; with another, he could fill hearts with tears. Malayalam cinema has lost a gifted talent, and I have lost a brother,” he added.

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Minister for Tourism and Culture P C Vishnunadh described Salim Kumar as an exceptional performer who captured the full spectrum of human emotions with remarkable ease. “He gifted Malayalam cinema numerous characters that became part of the everyday language and culture of Malayalis, proving that there are no limits to the art of acting. The defining quality of his performances was their naturalness. Whenever he portrayed a character, he transformed into someone who seemed to be living right among us,” Vishnunadh said.

The minister also shared a personal memory of meeting the actor for the first time at the Ernakulam Press Club. Salim Kumar had arrived as part of the promotional campaign for Lal Jose’s Achanurangatha Veedu, while Vishnunadh, then KSU president, was attending another press conference. “I was touched by the warmth and affection he showed me. One thing he said that day remains etched in my memory: ‘No one would believe that I have an M A degree and that I am a Congress worker.’ What began as a casual conversation soon developed into a deep friendship, followed by countless meetings, conversations and shared public events,” he recalled.

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Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi remembered Salim Kumar as a performer who reshaped comedy for a new generation. “Every departure brings sorrow. When the person leaving us is someone we hold close to our hearts, that sorrow becomes immeasurable. Salim Kumar created an entirely new language of humour. He brought a fresh sensibility to comedy that resonated with a new generation,” Suresh Gopi said. “He leaves behind not just memories and laughter, but countless messages through the characters he portrayed,” he added.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal remembered Salim Kumar as a committed Congress worker who never viewed the consequences of his political convictions as personal setbacks. “Salim Kumar was a man who never regarded anything he missed out on because of his political affiliation as a loss. Courage was one of his defining qualities. He carried within him the legacy and spirit of K. Karunakaran,” Venugopal said. Recalling their friendship, he added, “He was someone with whom I shared a deep personal bond. Family matters, cinema and politics; we discussed them all with the same openness and warmth. Even during the Assembly election campaigns, Salim tirelessly travelled and campaigned for the Congress party. He will continue to live in the hearts of all of us, forever.”